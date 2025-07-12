National Workshop Charts Future of Indigenous Livestock Breed Development

On July 12, 2025, the Department of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj (FAHD&PR), under the leadership of Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, convened the “Workshop on Breed Development in India” at the Indira Gandhi Convention Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This pivotal event brought together a spectrum of stakeholders from across the nation—including senior government officials, scientists, livestock experts, progressive farmers, and private sector representatives—to deliberate on a robust strategy for advancing indigenous breed development and genetic improvement in India’s livestock sector.

High-Level Participation and State Partnership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event as Chief Guest, emphasizing the state’s vital role in the country’s livestock ecosystem. He was joined by Shri Dharmpal Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, and Shri Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Arunachal Pradesh. Their presence highlighted the pan-India commitment to breed development as a critical component of rural transformation.

Over 700 participants attended, including livestock farmers, veterinarians, and senior bureaucrats from both central and state governments. The workshop provided a platform for sharing field-level insights, regional successes, and policy strategies aimed at strengthening livestock productivity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

Key Launches and Infrastructure Boost

Several landmark initiatives were unveiled during the workshop:

Inauguration of the Artificial Insemination Training Institute in Gorakhpur by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, designed to enhance capacity-building in reproductive technologies.

Three new dairy processing units inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF): Gyandhara Industries Pvt. Ltd., Amethi Shri Chanchala Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Bareilly Brijwasi Keshav Milk Product, Mathura



These projects are expected to bolster the rural dairy economy by enhancing processing capabilities and providing direct market linkages for farmers.

Launch of the National Framework for the Establishment of Breeders Associations to promote structured, regional breeding programs, conservation of indigenous breeds, and collective farmer participation.

Technological Innovation for Breed Advancement

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the urgent need to boost milk productivity through the adoption of advanced breeding technologies such as In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Sex Sorted Semen (SSS). He recognized the pivotal role of Multi-purpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural India (MAITRIs), who are delivering cutting-edge AI services directly to farmers’ doorsteps. These innovations are intended to ensure better quality progeny, enhance income, and align India’s livestock development with global standards.

He reiterated the Government of India’s comprehensive efforts to combat Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which continues to affect livestock health and productivity. The National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), he noted, remains a key tool in achieving a FMD-free India.

Uttar Pradesh’s Vision for Breed Excellence

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of adopting a scientific, climate-sensitive approach to livestock rearing. He praised progressive initiatives such as women-led milk unions in Jhansi and lauded the contributions of Go-Seva Aayog in training and indigenous breed preservation. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his administration's goal to make Uttar Pradesh’s livestock fully FMD-free and promote natural, sustainable farming models.

Minister Dharmpal Singh echoed these sentiments, spotlighting the State’s successful deployment of AI, IVF, and SSS technologies. Uttar Pradesh, he noted, is increasingly becoming a model state in livestock transformation through its farmer-centric policies.

Strategic Policy Directions and Collaborative Dialogue

Delivering her keynote remarks, Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, outlined a forward-looking vision for livestock development. She emphasized enhancing regional strategies, scaling technological adoption, and aligning livestock goals with India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Her address reinforced the livestock sector’s potential as a catalyst for rural prosperity and food security.

Two engaging panel discussions, moderated by Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, DAHD, and Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, brought together scientists, industry leaders, and field experts. Discussions focused on:

Leveraging advanced reproductive technologies

Genetic progress through performance recording and selection

Building resilience through breed diversification and climate-adaptive strategies

These knowledge-sharing sessions brought forth best practices and highlighted success stories from different parts of India, reinforcing the collective commitment to breed improvement.

Building a Future-Ready Livestock Sector

The “Workshop on Breed Development in India” marked a major stride in crafting a resilient, tech-integrated, and farmer-first livestock policy framework. By converging science, policy, and grassroots experience, the event aimed to create a unified national movement for improving the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of India’s vast livestock resources.

As the country continues to navigate agricultural challenges and food security concerns, such strategic collaborations promise a brighter future for farmers and greater self-reliance—Atmanirbharta—in the livestock sector.