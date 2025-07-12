Left Menu

Andhra's Triumph in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: A Cleaner Future Beckons

Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has achieved excellence in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Cities like Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati have been recognized under the Super Swachh League, highlighting collective efforts toward cleanliness. Other municipalities received accolades for exemplary implementation of cleanliness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:16 IST
Andhra's Triumph in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: A Cleaner Future Beckons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh demonstrated remarkable progress in cleanliness as it shone brightly in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the efforts of municipal workers, officials, and citizens in making this achievement possible.

Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati stood out in the prestigious Super Swachh League, marking them as benchmarks of the Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra Mission. These awards underscore their commitment to creating a 'Clean Andhra Golden Andhra.'

Elsewhere, Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation secured a Special Category Ministerial Award, while Rajahmundry garnered a State Level accolade, further solidifying the state's reputation for outstanding sanitation initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025