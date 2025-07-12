Andhra's Triumph in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: A Cleaner Future Beckons

Andhra Pradesh demonstrated remarkable progress in cleanliness as it shone brightly in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the efforts of municipal workers, officials, and citizens in making this achievement possible.

Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati stood out in the prestigious Super Swachh League, marking them as benchmarks of the Swachh Andhra Swarna Andhra Mission. These awards underscore their commitment to creating a 'Clean Andhra Golden Andhra.'

Elsewhere, Greater Vishakapatnam Municipal Corporation secured a Special Category Ministerial Award, while Rajahmundry garnered a State Level accolade, further solidifying the state's reputation for outstanding sanitation initiatives.