Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Adulterated Ghee in Tirupati Temple Laddus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP regime of using 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee for making sacred laddus at Tirupati temple. He claimed organized syndicates were involved, compromising the prasadam's sanctity, with forensic evidence supporting these allegations. Naidu demanded accountability for these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:47 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Adulterated Ghee in Tirupati Temple Laddus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP government of utilizing a whopping 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee to produce consecrated laddus at the renowned Tirupati temple, during their administration. Naidu labeled the act as a 'sacrilege' undertaken by 'organized syndicates'.

Addressing the Assembly, Naidu asserted that forensic evidence corroborated the claims of ghee adulteration, impacting over 20 crore laddus made between 2019 and 2024. The alleged misuse involved a whopping Rs 234.51 crore in procurement costs and implicated the supply tender process in a broader conspiracy.

The Chief Minister urged for accountability from the former regime, highlighting multiple attacks on temples under their tenure. He further clarified that Heritage Foods, a business owned by his family, was not involved in the scandal, emphasizing transparency in its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances.

DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators...

 Global
2
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India
3
Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalties, licenses may be suspended: DGCA.

Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalti...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026