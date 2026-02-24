Scandal Unveiled: Adulterated Ghee in Tirupati Temple Laddus

In a startling revelation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP government of utilizing a whopping 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee to produce consecrated laddus at the renowned Tirupati temple, during their administration. Naidu labeled the act as a 'sacrilege' undertaken by 'organized syndicates'.

Addressing the Assembly, Naidu asserted that forensic evidence corroborated the claims of ghee adulteration, impacting over 20 crore laddus made between 2019 and 2024. The alleged misuse involved a whopping Rs 234.51 crore in procurement costs and implicated the supply tender process in a broader conspiracy.

The Chief Minister urged for accountability from the former regime, highlighting multiple attacks on temples under their tenure. He further clarified that Heritage Foods, a business owned by his family, was not involved in the scandal, emphasizing transparency in its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)