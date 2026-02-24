Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Allegations of Adulteration and Political Intrigue

Senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of prioritizing Heritage Foods' business interests in a Tirupati laddu adulteration case discussion. Reddy alleged the focus was diverted from crucial questions to target YSRCP leaders politically, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended transparent business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:50 IST
Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Allegations of Adulteration and Political Intrigue
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirupati laddu controversy stirred anew as B Karunakar Reddy, a senior YSRCP leader, accused the TDP-led NDA government of holding an Assembly discussion to protect Heritage Foods' business interests. Reddy argued that the focus was shifted from vital questions to politically undermine YSRCP leaders.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose family owns Heritage Foods, rebutted the allegations by affirming his company's transparent business practices. He presented evidence countering accusations that near 60 lakh kg of fake ghee was used during the erstwhile YSRCP government in making the laddus.

Amid accusations of political manipulation and religious baiting, Reddy continued to press on past government actions, wielding religious sentiments as a strategic tool. Meanwhile, Naidu maintained that organized syndicates compromised the sacredness of the prasadam, inciting public and religious sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
2
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
3
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
4
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026