Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Allegations of Adulteration and Political Intrigue

The Tirupati laddu controversy stirred anew as B Karunakar Reddy, a senior YSRCP leader, accused the TDP-led NDA government of holding an Assembly discussion to protect Heritage Foods' business interests. Reddy argued that the focus was shifted from vital questions to politically undermine YSRCP leaders.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose family owns Heritage Foods, rebutted the allegations by affirming his company's transparent business practices. He presented evidence countering accusations that near 60 lakh kg of fake ghee was used during the erstwhile YSRCP government in making the laddus.

Amid accusations of political manipulation and religious baiting, Reddy continued to press on past government actions, wielding religious sentiments as a strategic tool. Meanwhile, Naidu maintained that organized syndicates compromised the sacredness of the prasadam, inciting public and religious sensitivities.

