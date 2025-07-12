Urgent Plea for Intervention: The Nimisha Priya Case

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has made a fervent appeal to the central government to intervene in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. Convicted of murder, Priya's execution date looms, prompting urgent calls for diplomatic measures to secure her release.

Venugopal expressed disappointment over the lack of urgency shown by authorities, highlighting that despite reaching out to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs, no decisive steps have been taken. He described Priya's situation as a 'grave travesty of justice' and emphasized her victimhood due to domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur has taken initiative by collecting Rs one crore via the Boche Fans Charitable Trust to pay potential 'blood money' for Priya's freedom. The community's collective efforts aim to engage in negotiations before her scheduled execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)