Man Arrested for Remarks Against Indian Leaders
A man named Irshad Khan, 26, was arrested for allegedly making and circulating objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a viral video. The arrest followed a complaint by Mainpal Chauhan at the Bhavanpur police station. Investigations are ongoing.
In a significant development, police apprehended a man on Saturday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video he circulated on social media, according to an official statement.
The individual, identified as 26-year-old Irshad Khan from Rasulpur Aurangabad, faced charges following a formal complaint by Mainpal Chauhan on July 10 at Bhavanpur police station. Khan was accused of using offensive language against the high-profile leaders.
Bhavanpur Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh confirmed Khan's arrest and noted that the investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, with more details expected to emerge as the case unfolds.
