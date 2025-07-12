Tragic Demise of Noted Nepali Election Official Ila Sharma
Ila Sharma, former election commissioner of Nepal and wife of ex-chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, passed away at 59 in Kathmandu. She collapsed unexpectedly at home with family present. Sharma was notable for her tenure from 2013-2019, her educational accolades, and her family life.
Ila Sharma, former election commissioner of Nepal, has died at the age of 59. She passed away in Kathmandu after suddenly collapsing at her residence, confirmed her husband, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi.
During the incident, Sharma was conversing with a friend, while her husband and her only brother were in the adjoining room. Despite having no known heart ailments, Sharma had diabetes and an acute frozen shoulder condition, stated Quraishi.
Sharma's notable career included her tenure as Nepal's election commissioner from 2013 to 2019. She held double LLM degrees from Hull University, UK, and Kathmandu University. Sharma leaves behind her husband and two daughters.
