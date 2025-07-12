Left Menu

National Lok Adalat Resolves Long-Pending Cases at Punjab and Haryana High Court

The National Lok Adalat at Punjab and Haryana High Court resolved 151 cases, focusing on motor accident claims. A total of Rs 5.77 crore was awarded, with cases ranging from five to 25 years old. The initiative, supervised by top justices, aims to reduce case pendency through amicable settlements.

The National Lok Adalat, held at Punjab and Haryana High Court, successfully disposed of 151 cases, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This initiative is part of the National Legal Services Authority's ongoing effort to reduce case backlog through mutual settlements.

Primarily involving motor accident claims, the resolved cases included several that had been pending for over five years, with the longest pending case stretching back 25 years. The total compensation awarded amounted to Rs 5.77 crore. The event was organized in collaboration with the High Court Legal Services Committee under the guidance of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sudhir Singh.

A total of 458 cases were listed before the four benches constituted for this Lok Adalat event. The benches, led by Justices Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Kirti Singh, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, and Rohit Kapoor, emphasized the importance of reaching amicable resolutions, reinforcing the essential role of Lok Adalats in delivering quick and cost-effective justice.

