Bomb Scare at Kerala CM's Residence Proves Hoax

A bomb threat at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence, Cliff House, turned out to be a hoax. The threat was communicated via email to the Thampanoor police. Despite thorough searches, nothing suspicious was found, and investigations continue to uncover any connections to recent similar threats.

A bomb threat targeting the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Cliff House, proved to be a hoax, according to local law enforcement.

The threatening email, received at Thampanoor police station, prompted an immediate search operation using dog and bomb squads. Despite extensive efforts, no explosives were discovered.

Authorities are now investigating potential links between this threat and recent bomb scares affecting other significant locations within the state.

