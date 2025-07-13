Bomb Scare at Kerala CM's Residence Proves Hoax

A bomb threat targeting the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Cliff House, proved to be a hoax, according to local law enforcement.

The threatening email, received at Thampanoor police station, prompted an immediate search operation using dog and bomb squads. Despite extensive efforts, no explosives were discovered.

Authorities are now investigating potential links between this threat and recent bomb scares affecting other significant locations within the state.

