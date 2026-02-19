Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Edge: Bomb Threats Disrupt Morning Routine

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations. Emergency services found no suspicious items, labeling the threats as hoaxes. Cyber teams are tracing the emails' origins, sent via VPNs to mask identities. Parents faced anxiety, with previous hoax threats raising concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:50 IST
At least three schools in Delhi were evacuated Thursday morning following bomb threat emails, reportedly hoaxes, that led to swift action by emergency services. The implicated institutions included CRPF Public School, St Thomas' School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave.

Fire services and rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the schools to conduct precautionary searches. After thorough checks involving police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local officials, no suspicious items were discovered. Nevertheless, the scare prompted significant concern among parents and staff.

Authorities are now focusing on tracing the origins of the emails, employing cyber teams to navigate the complex web of VPNs and proxy servers used to send the threats. The incident follows a past pattern of hoax threats, suggesting a need for continued vigilance and cybersecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

