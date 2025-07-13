Tragic Shooting Incident Shakes Traiskirchen

In a shocking event that unfolded in Traiskirchen, located 32 kilometers south of Vienna, a man was fatally shot and a woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday morning. Authorities identified the suspect, who later ended his own life, as the main perpetrator in this tragic incident.

The woman was swiftly airlifted to a hospital in Vienna, though her condition remains critical. Meanwhile, the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the shooting but has yet to release additional information.

Local media outlets reported that an altercation among the three individuals involved appears to have preceded the shooting. Police spokesperson Johann Baumschlager confirmed the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before taking his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)