Minister's Heroic Act: Chouhan's Quick Response Saves Life in Bhopal

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demonstrated quick thinking and compassion when he halted his convoy in Bhopal to help an injured youth from a road accident.

While heading to a Jain community event, Chouhan noticed a gathering near Chetak Bridge, where he discovered the road mishap victim. He promptly instructed his team to rush the youth to the hospital using one of his convoy vehicles.

Additionally, Chouhan contacted the attending physician to ensure urgent care for the youth, showcasing his commitment to public welfare.

