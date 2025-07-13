Gaza's Grim Toll: The Devastation Unfolds

The conflict in Gaza has reached a devastating point, with a reported 58,026 Palestinian deaths since October 2023. Israeli military action was prompted by a Hamas cross-border attack, propelling an expansive war campaign over two years that heavily impacted civilian life and infrastructure.

Humanitarian efforts face significant barriers. More than 700,000 residents have been displaced, with Gaza's population dwindling to 2.1 million. Food shortages are severe, leaving many on the brink of starvation as aid struggles to reach those in need due to military blockades and internal disruptions.

The damage to Gaza's infrastructure is profound, with 92% of housing units and a vast majority of roads being damaged or destroyed. Healthcare services are critically impaired, with many facilities non-operational. The humanitarian crisis is profound and severe in Gaza, impacting all aspects of life.