Glass Scattered on Kanwar Yatra Route Sparks Security Review

In a swift security response, an e-rickshaw driver has been detained in Delhi after glass panels shattered along the Kanwar Yatra route. Police report that the glass, transported from Uttar Pradesh, broke following a collision, scattering debris across a popular stretch in Shahdara.

The incident, spotlighted by a viral video, brought public and official attention to potential hazards for pilgrims. Police are analyzing CCTV footage while government officials assure the public that cleanup operations are underway. The local MLA and other political figures have called for enhanced vigilance.

The Delhi police have registered a formal investigation amid allegations of a 'pre-planned conspiracy'. With heightened security measures, officials work to ensure peace and safety for Kanwar yatris. Many yatris report a serene atmosphere and commend efforts to maintain clean and safe routes.