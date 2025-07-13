Left Menu

Glass Scattered on Kanwar Yatra Route Sparks Security Review

Authorities detained an e-rickshaw driver after glass panels shattered on Delhi's Kanwar Yatra route, raising safety and communal concerns. The incident came to light through a video, leading to swift police response and cleanliness operations. Politicians have pledged action amid claims of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift security response, an e-rickshaw driver has been detained in Delhi after glass panels shattered along the Kanwar Yatra route. Police report that the glass, transported from Uttar Pradesh, broke following a collision, scattering debris across a popular stretch in Shahdara.

The incident, spotlighted by a viral video, brought public and official attention to potential hazards for pilgrims. Police are analyzing CCTV footage while government officials assure the public that cleanup operations are underway. The local MLA and other political figures have called for enhanced vigilance.

The Delhi police have registered a formal investigation amid allegations of a 'pre-planned conspiracy'. With heightened security measures, officials work to ensure peace and safety for Kanwar yatris. Many yatris report a serene atmosphere and commend efforts to maintain clean and safe routes.

