Scathing Report Uncovers Secret Service Failures in Trump Assassination Attempt

A Senate report unveils significant lapses within the Secret Service during last year's assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The report describes a "cascade" of preventable failures that endangered the former president at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This document denounces the Secret Service for negligence and communication breakdowns, identifying a lack of accountability with no firings following the incident. It highlights the agency's operational inadequacies that nearly cost lives, citing bureaucratic indifference and unclear protocols.

Despite implementing reforms after the event, criticism remains over the leniency of suspensions given to six agents involved. The committee urges further disciplinary actions, with the Secret Service pledging cooperation for improved safety measures.