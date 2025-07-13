Scathing Report Uncovers Secret Service Failures in Trump Assassination Attempt
A U.S. Senate report criticizes the Secret Service for comprehensive failures in a gun attack on Donald Trump, highlighting negligent security protocols. The report condemns inadequate discipline and stresses the need for accountability. Secret Service Director Sean Curran assures implemented reforms to address these identified issues.
A Senate report unveils significant lapses within the Secret Service during last year's assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The report describes a "cascade" of preventable failures that endangered the former president at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
This document denounces the Secret Service for negligence and communication breakdowns, identifying a lack of accountability with no firings following the incident. It highlights the agency's operational inadequacies that nearly cost lives, citing bureaucratic indifference and unclear protocols.
Despite implementing reforms after the event, criticism remains over the leniency of suspensions given to six agents involved. The committee urges further disciplinary actions, with the Secret Service pledging cooperation for improved safety measures.
