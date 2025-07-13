Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: A New Era Begins

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss modernization initiatives, including transitioning the assembly to a fully digital legislature under the National e-Vidhan Application. Gupta presented a booklet on the first 100 days of the current legislative assembly's progress and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:56 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday to highlight groundbreaking advancements in the assembly's operations.

Gupta detailed initiatives to digitize the assembly under the National e-Vidhan Application framework and presented a booklet titled '100 Days of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly: Marching Ahead with Legacy and Development.'

The Vice President lauded these efforts and expressed his support for the ongoing enhancement of democratic governance at the state level.

