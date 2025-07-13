Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: A New Era Begins
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday to highlight groundbreaking advancements in the assembly's operations.
Gupta detailed initiatives to digitize the assembly under the National e-Vidhan Application framework and presented a booklet titled '100 Days of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly: Marching Ahead with Legacy and Development.'
The Vice President lauded these efforts and expressed his support for the ongoing enhancement of democratic governance at the state level.
