Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: A New Era Begins

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday to highlight groundbreaking advancements in the assembly's operations.

Gupta detailed initiatives to digitize the assembly under the National e-Vidhan Application framework and presented a booklet titled '100 Days of the 8th Delhi Legislative Assembly: Marching Ahead with Legacy and Development.'

The Vice President lauded these efforts and expressed his support for the ongoing enhancement of democratic governance at the state level.