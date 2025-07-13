Urgent Plea to Save Nimisha Priya: A Call for Diplomatic Intervention

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention in the case of Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. The execution is scheduled for July 16, prompting a plea for immediate action.

In his letter, the Chief Minister emphasized the sympathetic nature of the case and urged the Prime Minister to engage with Yemeni authorities without delay. Previous requests for intervention were made to the Union Government and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in earlier 2025.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Palakkad, was convicted in 2020 for the 2017 murder of a Yemeni business partner. With her final appeal rejected by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2024, she awaits execution in Sana'a Central Prison. Both the ruling LDF and Opposition Congress have called for swift action.