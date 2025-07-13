Tragic End: Missing DU Student Found in Yamuna
The body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a missing Delhi University student, was found in the Yamuna River. She was last seen near the Signature Bridge, leaving behind notes indicating intent to jump. Surveillance issues and distress signs were highlighted as friends and family raised concerns.
The search for 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student missing for six days, concluded tragically as her body was recovered from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover, police reported on Sunday.
Debnath, originally from Tripura, had disappeared on July 7, leading to the registration of a missing person's case at Mehrauli Police Station. Her last location was traced to the Signature Bridge through technical surveillance, where eyewitnesses reported seeing her before she vanished.
A massive search operation was conducted with the National Disaster Response Force and local police, spanning the Yamuna from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida. Concerns were raised about the lack of operational CCTV cameras on the bridge, as Sneha had indicated distress through messages and notes.
