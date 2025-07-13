Left Menu

Tragic End: Missing DU Student Found in Yamuna

The body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a missing Delhi University student, was found in the Yamuna River. She was last seen near the Signature Bridge, leaving behind notes indicating intent to jump. Surveillance issues and distress signs were highlighted as friends and family raised concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:05 IST
Tragic End: Missing DU Student Found in Yamuna
  • Country:
  • India

The search for 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student missing for six days, concluded tragically as her body was recovered from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover, police reported on Sunday.

Debnath, originally from Tripura, had disappeared on July 7, leading to the registration of a missing person's case at Mehrauli Police Station. Her last location was traced to the Signature Bridge through technical surveillance, where eyewitnesses reported seeing her before she vanished.

A massive search operation was conducted with the National Disaster Response Force and local police, spanning the Yamuna from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida. Concerns were raised about the lack of operational CCTV cameras on the bridge, as Sneha had indicated distress through messages and notes.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025