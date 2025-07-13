Influencer Arrested with Synthetic Drug: Uncovering a Trafficking Network

In a startling development, an Instagram influencer with over 83,000 followers has been arrested in the Chitalwana area of Jalore on Sunday. The individual, known as Bhavari or Bhavika, was found with synthetic MD drugs, police confirmed.

Authorities acted on a tip-off regarding a woman carrying narcotics on a Barmer-to-Gujarat bus, leading to the discovery of over 150 grams of MD (mephedrone), a banned synthetic substance under strict regulations. The drugs were seized during a search of her belongings.

The local police, suspecting a larger trafficking operation, are intensifying their crackdown on narcotics. DSP Kamble Sharan Gopinath announced a broader campaign against drug activities, while forensic experts are examining the substances to aid in the investigation.