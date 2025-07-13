Left Menu

Teacher's Trust Breach: Alleged Kidnapping in Gautam Buddha Nagar

A mother in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar has accused a tuition teacher of kidnapping her 15-year-old daughter. Police confirm an investigation is ongoing following the filing of a complaint against the teacher, identified as Priyanshu, for allegedly luring and taking the minor on July 8.

A sensitive case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where a woman has brought forward allegations against a tuition teacher. She claims the teacher kidnapped her minor daughter by deceitfully enticing her away.

The local authority, represented by Inspector Sarvesh Kumar Singh of the Knowledge Park police station, reported the complaint was lodged on Saturday night. The 15-year-old girl has reportedly been missing since July 8, according to the distraught mother.

Allegations point to a youth by the name of Priyanshu, who is said to have been tutoring the girl at her home. The police have registered a case, and investigations to uncover the truth are actively ongoing.

