Firoz Cachalia Appointed as South Africa's New Minister of Police Amid Corruption Allegations

In a significant shake-up of South Africa's police leadership, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Firoz Cachalia as the new Minister of Police, replacing Senzo Mchunu, who has been placed on special leave following severe allegations of criminal collusion.

Allegations by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have thrown the nation's police integrity into question, prompting Ramaphosa to establish a Commission of Inquiry led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate the claims which include interference in police investigations.

Cachalia, known for his involvement in South African politics and anti-apartheid movements, brings a rich history of public service to his new role, with backing from anti-corruption NGOs who commend his unblemished record and experience in tackling corruption.