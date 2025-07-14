Trump Administration's Controversial Accelerated Deportation Policy

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. immigration authorities have announced that migrants could be deported to countries other than their home nations with as little as six hours' notice.

A memo from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's acting director indicates deportation could occur swiftly under 'exigent circumstances,' provided migrants have legal consultation opportunities.

The controversial policy, aimed at accelerating deportations, faces criticism for potentially exposing migrants to unsafe conditions and bypassing due process protections, while the administration argues it aids in removing individuals with criminal backgrounds more efficiently.