Trump's Sweeping Tariff Offensive: A Global Trade Showdown

President Donald Trump has ignited a global trade war, imposing tariffs on various products and countries. The list includes existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, and threatened tariffs on copper and pharmaceuticals. Countries like Canada, China, and Mexico face significant tariff increases, signaling strained international trade relations.

Updated: 14-07-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 01:01 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked a global trade standoff by implementing a series of tariffs targeting specific products and countries. This aggressive move has sent ripples across international markets.

A baseline 10% tariff on all imports into the U.S. forms the backbone of Trump's strategy, with additional duties levied on particular products or nations. Notably, the President has imposed a steep 50% tariff on steel and aluminum, while automobiles and auto parts face a 25% charge.

Trump's strategy doesn't stop there. Tariffs are projected to rise further, with copper seeing a 50% increase by August 1 and pharmaceuticals potentially facing tariffs up to 200%. This fierce policy has the international community bracing for a prolonged economic contest.

