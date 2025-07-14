Trump's Sweeping Tariff Offensive: A Global Trade Showdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked a global trade standoff by implementing a series of tariffs targeting specific products and countries. This aggressive move has sent ripples across international markets.

A baseline 10% tariff on all imports into the U.S. forms the backbone of Trump's strategy, with additional duties levied on particular products or nations. Notably, the President has imposed a steep 50% tariff on steel and aluminum, while automobiles and auto parts face a 25% charge.

Trump's strategy doesn't stop there. Tariffs are projected to rise further, with copper seeing a 50% increase by August 1 and pharmaceuticals potentially facing tariffs up to 200%. This fierce policy has the international community bracing for a prolonged economic contest.

