Red Sea Crisis: Yemeni Attacks Leave Mystery & Environmental Woes

Efforts to find the missing after Houthi rebels sank ships in the Red Sea have ended, with four dead and 11 unaccounted for. The attacks, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, caused oil slicks threatening the marine environment. Concerns mount as tensions rise and international negotiations falter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-07-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 07:45 IST
Red Sea Crisis: Yemeni Attacks Leave Mystery & Environmental Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The search for those missing after Yemeni Houthi rebels sunk ships in the Red Sea has been officially called off. At least four people are presumed dead, while 11 others remain unaccounted for, according to private security firms involved in the operation.

Satellite images reviewed by The Associated Press reveal extensive oil slicks in the Red Sea, the result of these attacks. The environmental damage poses a threat to marine life, impacting local ecosystems and reserves.

This maritime violence comes amid broader geopolitical tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Houthis, allied with Iran, have targeted more than 100 vessels over the past year. Potential ceasefires and international dialogues are now precariously poised as tensions continue to soar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

