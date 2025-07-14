Left Menu

Family Pleads for Rescue: Indian Nationals Abducted in Mali

The family of Prakash Joshi, an Indian national abducted in Mali, urges the Indian government to intensify rescue efforts. Joshi, a general manager at Diamond Cement, was kidnapped from the factory by armed assailants on July 1. Indian authorities remain in contact with Mali officials for his safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:25 IST
A desperate appeal has been made by the family of Prakash Joshi, one of three Indian nationals taken hostage in Mali, urging the Indian government to step up measures for his release.

Joshi, who just assumed his role as general manager at Diamond Cement on June 5, was abducted by armed assailants on the morning of July 1 from the factory premises.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirms ongoing communications with authorities in Mali to ascertain the condition and whereabouts of the hostages, while the family remains anguished and in the dark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

