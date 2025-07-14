Family Pleads for Rescue: Indian Nationals Abducted in Mali

A desperate appeal has been made by the family of Prakash Joshi, one of three Indian nationals taken hostage in Mali, urging the Indian government to step up measures for his release.

Joshi, who just assumed his role as general manager at Diamond Cement on June 5, was abducted by armed assailants on the morning of July 1 from the factory premises.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirms ongoing communications with authorities in Mali to ascertain the condition and whereabouts of the hostages, while the family remains anguished and in the dark.

(With inputs from agencies.)