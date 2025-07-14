Tragic Loss in Vakkom: Panchayat Member and Mother Found Dead
Arun, a ward member of the Vakkom village panchayat, and his mother Valsala were found dead by hanging near their home. Police suspect suicide linked to Arun's distress over a case against him. A note reportedly blames local residents, though details are unconfirmed.
A shocking incident unfolded in Vakkom village as the bodies of Arun, a grama panchayat ward member, and his mother, Valsala, were discovered hanging at their residence on Monday morning.
The case is currently being treated as a suicide by local police, who are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motives behind this tragic event.
Reports suggest Arun left a note citing distress over false allegations, implicating certain residents, although official confirmation is pending. A prior case under the SC/ST Act adds complexity to the circumstances leading to their deaths.
