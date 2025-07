Trump's Envoy Visits Kyiv: Discussing Defense and Sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Monday to engage in critical discussions about defense and sanctions against Russia. The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration highlighted the focus on security during Kellogg's visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized Kellogg's meetings with military and intelligence leaders to provide insights into Russia's capabilities and Ukraine's defensive prospects. The discussions aim to strengthen U.S.-Ukrainian cooperation.

Reports suggest Trump plans to send Patriot air defense missiles, marking a potential shift in military support for Ukraine. This comes amid growing concerns over intensified Russian attacks.