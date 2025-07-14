Left Menu

Trio Arrested with 120 Bottles of Codeine Syrup in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district arrested three individuals, including two from Karnataka, for possessing 120 bottles of codeine syrup. The trio was caught near the APMC market in Kalyan, and a case has been filed under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to track the source and customers.

Updated: 14-07-2025 12:55 IST
In an operation conducted by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, three individuals were detained for allegedly holding 120 bottles of codeine syrup. The arrests include two men from Karnataka.

The suspects were apprehended last month near the APMC market in Kalyan. Law enforcement officials revealed that the seized bottles of codeine syrup have an estimated value of Rs 27,000.

A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are actively investigating the origin of the illegal substance and identifying potential buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

