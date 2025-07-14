Trio Arrested with 120 Bottles of Codeine Syrup in Maharashtra

In an operation conducted by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, three individuals were detained for allegedly holding 120 bottles of codeine syrup. The arrests include two men from Karnataka.

The suspects were apprehended last month near the APMC market in Kalyan. Law enforcement officials revealed that the seized bottles of codeine syrup have an estimated value of Rs 27,000.

A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are actively investigating the origin of the illegal substance and identifying potential buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)