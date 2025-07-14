Sectarian Unrest Escalates in Sweida: A Deadly Flashpoint in Syria

Sectarian violence in the Syrian city of Sweida has resulted in the deaths of six security force members, according to a security source quoted by Reuters. The fatalities occurred as troops were deployed to manage resurgent clashes between Druze militiamen and Bedouin tribal fighters that began on Sunday.

The clashes, which marked a significant escalation within Sweida, followed months of regional tension and have left 30 people dead. The Syrian defence ministry announced the deployment of forces to secure civilian exits, but Sweida24 reported renewed intense fighting, resulting in more fatalities.

The ongoing unrest reflects broader fears among Syria's minorities since the Islamist-led rebellion unseated President Bashar al-Assad. Furthermore, the integration of minority armed factions, particularly Druze and Kurds, into the new government forces remains fraught with difficulty, exacerbated by Israel's refusal to permit Syrian army presence south of Damascus.