Manipur's Push for Empowering Internally Displaced: A Governor's Perspective
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a comprehensive meeting with state officials to discuss initiatives for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in relief camps. A presentation at Raj Bhavan highlighted efforts through a dedicated IDP portal and the government's commitment to effective public service delivery.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, together with senior state officials, evaluated initiatives for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at a review meeting. This session, held at Raj Bhavan, was aimed at monitoring the state's active measures to support IDPs residing in relief camps.
The comprehensive review, attended by the chief secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, and other senior officials, focused on strategies being employed by the state's administration. A significant tool in these efforts is a dedicated portal meant to efficiently manage IDP-related tasks.
Discussions during the session also underscored the government's steadfast dedication to improving coordination and ensuring that public services are rendered more effectively to those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Public Services: Jammu and Kashmir's Unique Family Identification Initiative
Kerala Governor Unveils 'Raj Bhavan Annadhan' Scheme in Goa
Turning Tech into Impact: How Digital Tools Can Transform Lives and Public Services
SFI Protests Highlight Raj Bhavan-University Tensions in Kerala
Nationwide Bharat Bandh Hits Public Services, Sparks Trade Union Protests