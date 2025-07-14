Manipur's Push for Empowering Internally Displaced: A Governor's Perspective

On Monday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, together with senior state officials, evaluated initiatives for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at a review meeting. This session, held at Raj Bhavan, was aimed at monitoring the state's active measures to support IDPs residing in relief camps.

The comprehensive review, attended by the chief secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, and other senior officials, focused on strategies being employed by the state's administration. A significant tool in these efforts is a dedicated portal meant to efficiently manage IDP-related tasks.

Discussions during the session also underscored the government's steadfast dedication to improving coordination and ensuring that public services are rendered more effectively to those affected.

