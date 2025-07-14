Left Menu

Behind Closed Doors: Unveiling the Dark Side of Loro Piana's Supply Chain

Italian luxury brand Loro Piana has been placed under judicial administration over worker exploitation allegations. An Italian court found that the company subcontracted production to exploitative Chinese workshops in Italy. The move is part of a broader investigation into labor abuses within Italy's luxury fashion industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:16 IST
The Italian court's decision to place luxury brand Loro Piana under judicial administration highlights ongoing issues in the country's fashion industry. Allegations of worker exploitation have emerged, implicating the brand in labor abuses. The court ruling has placed five fashion companies under scrutiny for similar issues since 2023, including prominent names like Dior and Armani.

Loro Piana, well-known for its high-end cashmere products, is accused of subcontracting work to Chinese-owned workshops within Italy that exploited workers. These workshops reportedly lacked actual manufacturing capacity and violated labor laws extensively.

The Milan court's judgment appointed an external administrator to oversee Loro Piana's supply chain. If compliance improves, the administration may be lifted sooner, as seen with other brands previously targeted. Meanwhile, the broader fashion industry in Italy remains under a microscope as investigations into labor violations continue.

