Behind Closed Doors: Unveiling the Dark Side of Loro Piana's Supply Chain

The Italian court's decision to place luxury brand Loro Piana under judicial administration highlights ongoing issues in the country's fashion industry. Allegations of worker exploitation have emerged, implicating the brand in labor abuses. The court ruling has placed five fashion companies under scrutiny for similar issues since 2023, including prominent names like Dior and Armani.

Loro Piana, well-known for its high-end cashmere products, is accused of subcontracting work to Chinese-owned workshops within Italy that exploited workers. These workshops reportedly lacked actual manufacturing capacity and violated labor laws extensively.

The Milan court's judgment appointed an external administrator to oversee Loro Piana's supply chain. If compliance improves, the administration may be lifted sooner, as seen with other brands previously targeted. Meanwhile, the broader fashion industry in Italy remains under a microscope as investigations into labor violations continue.

