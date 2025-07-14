Kashmir's Struggle for Dignity: A Call for Fundamental Rights

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, called upon Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to shift his focus onto the dignity and fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people. This statement came after Abdullah encountered authority-driven impediments when trying to visit Martyrs Graveyard.

The chief minister found the gates to the graveyard locked and had to climb over them to pay homage to the 22 individuals killed by Maharaja Hari Singh's forces on July 13, 1931. Abdullah and other National Conference leaders faced allegations of being under house arrest prior to the visit, escalating the situation further.

In a post on social media platform X, Mirwaiz remarked that powerlessness teaches more than power, hoping that Abdullah's experience will pivot his priorities towards restoring the rights and dignity of Kashmiris. The episode underscores the persistent struggle for agency within the region.

