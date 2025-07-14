The Rs 40 Lakh Fake Currency Fraud Uncovered
A group of fraudsters in south Delhi were arrested for duping a man of Rs 40 lakh in fake currency during a property transaction. Police seized dummy notes, cash, and a cash-counting machine. The gang targeted individuals seeking large cash amounts and are connected to several fraud cases.
- Country:
- India
In a recent crackdown, a gang of fraudsters operating in south Delhi has been arrested for running a fake currency scam. The group targeted individuals needing substantial cash, promising genuine currency exchange but handing over bundles of dummy notes instead.
Police recovered Rs 1.25 crore in fake notes, Rs 7.5 lakh in real cash, and a cash counting machine from a flat in Saidulajab. The operation unraveled after a victim, who intended to use Rs 40 lakh for a property purchase, was deceived with counterfeit notes marked 'Manoranjan Bank of India'.
Further investigations revealed the gang's tactic of using elaborate setups to convince victims of the money's authenticity. The suspects have been linked to multiple fraud cases, with ongoing police efforts to uncover more such activities in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Serbian Protests Demand Change: Early Elections Sought Amid Graft Allegations
NCW Steps In After Disturbing Allegations at South Kolkata Law College
Serbian Protest Erupts: Tear Gas and Arrests in Belgrade
Mass Protests Erupt in Serbia Against Populist President Vucic
Government's Fiscal Outlook Brightens with RBI Dividend Windfall