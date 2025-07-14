The Rs 40 Lakh Fake Currency Fraud Uncovered

In a recent crackdown, a gang of fraudsters operating in south Delhi has been arrested for running a fake currency scam. The group targeted individuals needing substantial cash, promising genuine currency exchange but handing over bundles of dummy notes instead.

Police recovered Rs 1.25 crore in fake notes, Rs 7.5 lakh in real cash, and a cash counting machine from a flat in Saidulajab. The operation unraveled after a victim, who intended to use Rs 40 lakh for a property purchase, was deceived with counterfeit notes marked 'Manoranjan Bank of India'.

Further investigations revealed the gang's tactic of using elaborate setups to convince victims of the money's authenticity. The suspects have been linked to multiple fraud cases, with ongoing police efforts to uncover more such activities in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)