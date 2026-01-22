Rajasthan Police Raid Uncovers Degree Fraud Scandal at Sathya Sai University

In a significant crackdown on educational fraud, the Rajasthan police raided Sathya Sai University in Madhya Pradesh, probing a case linked to false degrees for a 2020 recruitment exam. The Special Operations Group (SOG) examined documents suspecting forgery in the Bachelor of Physical Education certifications.

Authorities revealed that 67 candidates allegedly used fake degrees from Sathya Sai University during the Physical Training Instructor recruitment exam. Despite multiple requests for the necessary records, the university failed to comply, prompting the operation.

Leading the investigation, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meshram stated the degrees were backdated. Further probe continues as the university's Vice-Chancellor and staff assist with the investigation, trying to establish the authenticity of the questioned documents.

