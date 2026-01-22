Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Raid Uncovers Degree Fraud Scandal at Sathya Sai University

Rajasthan police raided Sathya Sai University to investigate a corruption case involving fraudulent Physical Training Instructor degrees. Officials found fake degrees used in a 2020 recruitment exam. The university is accused of preparing backdated degrees, with ongoing probing by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:22 IST
Rajasthan Police Raid Uncovers Degree Fraud Scandal at Sathya Sai University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on educational fraud, the Rajasthan police raided Sathya Sai University in Madhya Pradesh, probing a case linked to false degrees for a 2020 recruitment exam. The Special Operations Group (SOG) examined documents suspecting forgery in the Bachelor of Physical Education certifications.

Authorities revealed that 67 candidates allegedly used fake degrees from Sathya Sai University during the Physical Training Instructor recruitment exam. Despite multiple requests for the necessary records, the university failed to comply, prompting the operation.

Leading the investigation, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meshram stated the degrees were backdated. Further probe continues as the university's Vice-Chancellor and staff assist with the investigation, trying to establish the authenticity of the questioned documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

 Global
2

India's Hypersonic Marvel: DRDO Showcases LR-AShM Missile

 India
3
Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026