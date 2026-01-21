Left Menu

India's Private Space Ecosystem Soars with Allied Orbits' Satellite Constellation

A consortium led by Bengaluru-based Pixxel Space is set to launch India's first indigenous commercial earth observation satellite constellation. Named Allied Orbits, the project involves multiple Indian start-ups and aims to deploy 12 satellites by 2027. The $1,200 crore initiative supports both governmental and commercial clients globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:56 IST
India's Private Space Ecosystem Soars with Allied Orbits' Satellite Constellation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A consortium spearheaded by Bengaluru-based Pixxel Space is preparing to launch India's first commercial earth observation satellite constellation. Dubbed 'Allied Orbits,' the initiative includes key players like PierSight, SatSure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, marking a significant milestone for India's private space sector.

Pixxel and its partners have been entrusted with this Rs 1,200 crore national project, demonstrating the Indian government's confidence in its burgeoning private space ecosystem. The ambitious plan will initially deploy four satellites by early 2027, with eight more to follow in subsequent phases.

Providing high-resolution optical, multispectral, SAR, and hyperspectral imaging capabilities, these satellites aim to serve both Indian government and global commercial clients. By enabling access to critical data for sectors such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, the mission supports Pixxel's broader vision of offering comprehensive planetary intelligence solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extended Timeline Looms for West Bengal SIR Exercise Amidst Supreme Court Directives

Extended Timeline Looms for West Bengal SIR Exercise Amidst Supreme Court Di...

 India
2
Accelerating Deep Tech Innovation in Tamil Nadu

Accelerating Deep Tech Innovation in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Norway's Financial Strategy: A Steadfast Commitment

Norway's Financial Strategy: A Steadfast Commitment

 Global
4
EU Parliament Puts Brake on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Legal Concerns

EU Parliament Puts Brake on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Legal Concerns

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026