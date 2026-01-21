India's Private Space Ecosystem Soars with Allied Orbits' Satellite Constellation

A consortium spearheaded by Bengaluru-based Pixxel Space is preparing to launch India's first commercial earth observation satellite constellation. Dubbed 'Allied Orbits,' the initiative includes key players like PierSight, SatSure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, marking a significant milestone for India's private space sector.

Pixxel and its partners have been entrusted with this Rs 1,200 crore national project, demonstrating the Indian government's confidence in its burgeoning private space ecosystem. The ambitious plan will initially deploy four satellites by early 2027, with eight more to follow in subsequent phases.

Providing high-resolution optical, multispectral, SAR, and hyperspectral imaging capabilities, these satellites aim to serve both Indian government and global commercial clients. By enabling access to critical data for sectors such as agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, the mission supports Pixxel's broader vision of offering comprehensive planetary intelligence solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)