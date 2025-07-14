Union Minister Calls for Transforming Rural India into a Pillar of National Growth

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, articulated a bold and inspiring vision for India's rural future while chairing the first meeting of the Performance Review Committee of the Ministry of Rural Development. Emphasizing the need to build a “Viksit Gaon” (developed village) as a foundational step toward realizing “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) by 2047, the Minister underscored the importance of holistic rural transformation that centers on inclusive development, employment generation, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.

Dr. Chandrasekhar’s message was clear: “A developed India begins with developed villages.” This clarion call reflects a paradigm shift in rural governance—one that treats villages not as recipients of aid but as engines of growth and self-reliance.

A Comprehensive Vision: What a ‘Viksit Gaon’ Looks Like

In his address, the Minister painted a vivid picture of what a truly developed Indian village should be by 2047:

Every household living in a pucca house with electricity, water, and sanitation

Every village connected through all-weather roads and digital infrastructure

Youth gainfully employed , skilled, and actively contributing to the economy

Women fully empowered, leading enterprises and self-help groups with confidence

He said this dream is not a distant aspiration but an achievable goal, provided efforts are made with “renewed energy, innovative thinking, and deep commitment.” He further emphasized that the Rural Development Ministry is not merely implementing schemes—it is actively scripting the next chapter in India's growth story.

The Minister acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Cabinet Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their continued commitment to rural transformation.

MGNREGS: A Pillar Against Unemployment and Distress Migration

Dr. Chandrasekhar highlighted the pivotal role played by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in safeguarding rural livelihoods. Terming it the “strongest weapon” against unemployment, he revealed:

Annual investments of ₹90,000 to ₹1,00,000 crore

Over 250 crore person-days generated annually

More than 36 crore job cards issued

Over 15 crore active workers currently benefiting

He called for a strategic shift from mere wage payments to durable asset creation, and suggested greater integration with other development programs, adoption of diversified works, and community participation in identifying projects.

PMAY-G: Housing the Nation’s Rural Poor

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), more than 3.22 crore pucca houses have already been constructed for families living in substandard or kutcha homes. The Ministry now aims to construct 2 crore more houses by 2029 to address rising demands due to population growth.

The Minister advocated for promoting region-specific, eco-friendly, and cost-effective construction technologies and designs, ensuring both sustainability and affordability in rural housing.

PMGSY: Road to Connectivity and Prosperity

Speaking on the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Dr. Chandrasekhar stated that over 7.56 lakh kilometers of rural roads have been built so far. To further improve the sustainability of rural road infrastructure, he recommended:

Creation of state-level road maintenance funds

Implementation of community-based monitoring systems

Adoption of innovative financing models to sustain rural connectivity

Empowering Women: DAY-NRLM and the Rise of ‘Lakhpati Didis’

Highlighting the social and economic impact of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Minister shared that:

Over 10.05 crore rural women have been organized into 91 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs)

Cumulative bank linkage under the scheme has surpassed ₹11 lakh crore

The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Initiative has empowered 1.5 crore women to earn over ₹1 lakh annually, with a target of 3 crore women by 2027

Dr. Chandrasekhar stressed the need to further support these women through targeted credit, skill enhancement, and access to markets, transforming them into rural micro-entrepreneurs.

Youth Empowerment: The DDU-GKY Success Story

On the front of youth empowerment, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) continues to play a transformative role. The Minister revealed:

More than 17 lakh rural youth have been trained

Over 11 lakh have been placed in gainful employment

This is a significant step toward reducing youth migration and enhancing local economic activity.

The Road Ahead: Collaborative Governance and Visionary Leadership

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan, Rural Development Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, and senior officials from the central and state governments. Collectively, the forum discussed key metrics, operational bottlenecks, and innovative strategies to accelerate the rural development agenda.

Dr. Chandrasekhar concluded with a powerful message: “We are not just implementing programs; we are building the future of India—village by village, woman by woman, youth by youth.”

Viksit Gaon is the Foundation of Viksit Bharat

This landmark performance review meeting signals a decisive shift toward transformative rural governance in India. With clear goals, robust frameworks, and committed leadership, the dream of “Viksit Gaon se Viksit Bharat” is no longer aspirational—it is a national mission in motion.