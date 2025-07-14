Tiger Attacks Escalate Fear in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit District
A tiger mauled a farmer to death in Uttar Pradesh, marking the sixth such incident in two months. The attack has sparked outrage among villagers, who criticize forest officials for failing to manage rising tiger attacks. Residents demand compensation and capture of the tiger responsible.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district as a farmer named Dayaram was mauled to death by a tiger on Monday. The tiger attacked him in a sugarcane field, dragging the 39-year-old nearly 20 meters before retreating.
Local farmers, drawn by his screams, were too late to save him. The incident marks the sixth deadly tiger attack in the region within two months, leading to heightened tensions among villagers. In response, the Divisional Forest Officer, Bharat Kumar, deployed a team for investigation and heightened security in the area.
Outraged villagers criticized the forest department's failure to curb the rising attacks and demanded compensation for Dayaram's family and immediate action to rescue the tiger. With regular sightings of the big cats reported, the residents' frustrations escalated, calling for urgent attention from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tiger Trapped: Forest Department Wrestles with Next Steps
Chhattisgarh Forest Department Withdraws Controversial Directive Amid Protests
Protecting Borders and Wildlife: Meghalaya Forest Department's Initiative
Kerala Forest Department Summons Complainant in Leopard Tooth Necklace Case
Forest Department Clerk Nabbed in Bribery Scandal