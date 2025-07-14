Tarantula Trafficking Uncovered in Chocolate Boxes at Cologne Bonn Airport

In a bizarre turn of events, customs officials at Cologne Bonn airport uncovered roughly 1,500 young tarantulas smuggled inside chocolate spongecake boxes. Arriving from Vietnam, the shipment emitted a distinctive odor, prompting officials to inspect the package, Cologne customs office spokesperson Jens Ahland reported.

The seizure surprised even the most veteran officers, revealing the plastic containers filled with tarantulas. Although some of the eight-legged creatures survived, numerous others perished in the process, raising concerns over potential violations of Germany's animal-welfare laws, according to Ahland's statement.

The unusual discovery has prompted criminal proceedings against the intended recipient in Sauerland for suspected infractions, including failure to pay necessary import duties. The customs office made the incident public, alongside images, on Monday, three weeks after the initial find.

(With inputs from agencies.)