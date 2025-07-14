Left Menu

Swift Justice: Foiled Robbery Leads to Seven Arrests in Palghar

Seven individuals were swiftly arrested for attempting a break-in at a home in Palghar, Maharashtra. They were caught within a day after targeting the house in Nanivali with firearms and other tools. Police seized a car used in the crime, continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:03 IST
  • India

Seven individuals have been swiftly arrested in connection with an attempted break-in at a residence in Palghar, Maharashtra, according to local police reports released on Monday.

These suspects were apprehended within 24 hours of the attempted robbery, which occurred in the Nanivali area early Sunday morning, reported Yatish Deshmukh, the district superintendent of police (rural).

The offenders, armed with firearms and iron rods, targeted the house at approximately 2.40 am, masking their identities with handkerchiefs. Their efforts were thwarted as the homeowner's alarm forced their retreat; a subsequent investigation led to the vehicle used in the crime being seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

