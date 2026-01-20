Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: International Email Spoofing Gang Busted

Bengaluru City Police busted a cybercrime operation involving international email spoofing, recovering Rs 2.16 crore fraudulently transferred. The operation targeted Dr Reddy’s Laboratories through a fake email address originating from Nigeria. Police efforts continue to track down the suspects while frozen funds were returned to the rightful owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust on cybercrime, Bengaluru City Police have dismantled an international gang involved in email spoofing, recovering Rs 2.16 crore from a fraudulent bank transfer. The network allegedly created fake email addresses for official transactions, with origins traced back to Nigeria.

The investigation began on December 2, after Group Pharma representatives filed a complaint regarding unauthorized money transfers to a mule account in Gujarat. Acting swiftly, law enforcement froze the account at Bank of Baroda.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh disclosed that the funds were refunded to Dr Reddy's Laboratories after a court order. The cybercrime unit is continuing efforts to apprehend the criminals behind this sophisticated fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

