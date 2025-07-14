India Hits 50% Non-Fossil Power Milestone, Five Years Ahead of Schedule

In a groundbreaking development in global climate leadership, India has surpassed a major target in its clean energy transition, achieving 50% of its total installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—a full five years ahead of the 2030 target pledged under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement. This milestone not only affirms India’s commitment to sustainability but cements its role as a global frontrunner in the race to decarbonise energy systems.

A Vision Fulfilled: Prime Minister Modi’s Green Blueprint

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, hailed the achievement as a defining moment in India’s journey toward a green future.

“In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way,” Joshi said. “Achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation.”

India’s clean energy journey has not only been rapid but highly strategic, leveraging bold policymaking and strong citizen engagement. The feat highlights how India is walking the tightrope between development and environmental stewardship with unprecedented confidence and competence.

Powering Progress: Transformative Policies and Programmes

India’s rapid progress in expanding its clean energy portfolio can be attributed to flagship programmes that have redefined the country’s energy ecosystem:

PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan): By distributing solar pumps and enabling feeder-level solarisation, the scheme has uplifted millions of farmers and ushered in agrovoltaic innovations.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana: Launched in 2024, this initiative has ignited a rooftop solar revolution, targeting one crore households to adopt solar energy and empowering citizens to become energy producers.

Solar Park Development & National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy: These interventions have significantly accelerated utility-scale renewable capacity additions, lowering tariffs and creating a robust infrastructure for green power.

These schemes have propelled India to become one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets globally.

The Expanding Renewable Landscape

India’s current renewable energy basket includes over 180 GW of solar, wind, bioenergy, small hydro, and large hydro, collectively pushing the nation beyond the 50% threshold in non-fossil capacity. Key highlights include:

Wind Energy: Especially strong in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, wind power meets peak hour demands and supplements the grid at critical junctures.

Bioenergy: Evolving from niche to mainstream, this sector supports rural livelihoods, offers waste-to-energy solutions, and promotes a circular economy.

Large-scale Solar Parks: Operational across states, they deliver power at some of the lowest tariffs globally while enabling rapid capacity addition.

This expansion has generated co-benefits such as improved public health, employment generation, increased rural income, and decentralised energy access—especially for underserved regions.

International Standing: India’s Climate Diplomacy in Action

Despite having one of the lowest per capita carbon footprints globally, India remains steadfast in fulfilling—and exceeding—its climate commitments. The country is among the few G20 nations on track to meet its NDC goals, with its voice resonating powerfully at global forums like COP and G20.

India has consistently called for climate equity, just transitions, and sustainable lifestyles—positions now reflected in multilateral discussions and partnerships, including initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The Next Frontier: A Modern, Inclusive, Digitally-Driven Grid

Looking ahead, India’s energy strategy will focus not just on growth in capacity but quality, inclusiveness, and innovation:

Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE): Targeting rural households for increased per capita electricity consumption through microgrids and rooftop solar.

Energy Storage Expansion: Rolling out large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and pumped hydro to ensure 24/7 power.

Circularity and Sustainability: Recycling and repurposing of wind blades, solar panels, and batteries to maintain ecological balance.

Green Hydrogen: Scaling this emerging sector to decarbonise industrial segments such as steel, cement, and long-haul transport.

Artificial Intelligence: The Brain of India’s Future Grid

Technology will be the force multiplier. With increased adoption of AI and digitisation, India’s energy sector is preparing to leap into the future:

AI Applications: Predictive maintenance, real-time grid optimisation, demand forecasting, and load balancing.

Smart Energy Markets: Digital marketplaces where consumers can trade power from rooftop solar, smart meters, and electric vehicles as ‘prosumers’.

Cybersecurity Focus: With the digital grid comes the need to fortify infrastructure against cyber threats, ensuring national energy resilience.

Staying the Course: Development and Decarbonisation Aligned

India’s achievement proves that green growth is not a contradiction. Instead, it’s a sustainable development imperative. With the 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070 firmly in sight, India is redefining what’s possible in the global clean energy narrative.

This moment isn’t just a milestone—it’s a signal to the world that climate leadership can emerge from the Global South. India’s lamp of sustainability is lit, and its glow is only set to grow stronger.