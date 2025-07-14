UK Families Demand Answers After Fatal Air India Crash

Families of British victims from the Air India plane crash are expressing deep concern after a preliminary report raised critical safety questions. The UK law firm, Keystone Law, advocates on behalf of over 20 families seeking answers following the crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.

Boeing's Dreamliner 787-8, on its route to London Gatwick, suffered an altitude loss shortly after takeoff when the fuel-control switches moved from 'run' to 'cutoff', according to investigation findings. Legal discussions are ongoing as families prepare to take action against Boeing in the US courts, with further talks held in London regarding Air India's involvement.

Attention is focused on a 'Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin' by the US FAA, which highlighted faulty fuel cutoff switches issues over six years ago. As the investigation continues, the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch reviews the Indian report thoroughly given its international safety role.

