UK Families Demand Answers After Fatal Air India Crash

The UK families of victims in the devastating Air India plane crash are pressing for answers following a preliminary report raising serious concerns. Keystone Law, representing these families, aims to hold Boeing accountable over potential faulty fuel cutoff switches as legal proceedings develop in the US and UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Families of British victims from the Air India plane crash are expressing deep concern after a preliminary report raised critical safety questions. The UK law firm, Keystone Law, advocates on behalf of over 20 families seeking answers following the crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.

Boeing's Dreamliner 787-8, on its route to London Gatwick, suffered an altitude loss shortly after takeoff when the fuel-control switches moved from 'run' to 'cutoff', according to investigation findings. Legal discussions are ongoing as families prepare to take action against Boeing in the US courts, with further talks held in London regarding Air India's involvement.

Attention is focused on a 'Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin' by the US FAA, which highlighted faulty fuel cutoff switches issues over six years ago. As the investigation continues, the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch reviews the Indian report thoroughly given its international safety role.

