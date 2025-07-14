Punjab Tables Anti-Sacrilege Bill, Proposing Life Imprisonment for Religious Offences

The government of Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has introduced a stringent anti-sacrilege bill in the Assembly aimed at imposing life imprisonment for those found guilty of desecrating religious scriptures. This includes sacred texts such as the Guru Granth Sahib, Quran, Bible, and Bhagavad Gita.

The discovery of past religious desecration incidents prompted the government to propose this legislation, which seeks to uphold religious sanctity and foster communal harmony. A special session for its discussion has been scheduled after requests from the opposition to allow more preparation time.

Stakeholders and religious bodies will be consulted before enacting the law across Punjab. The proposed bill highlights the serious emotional impact sacrilege has had on society, demonstrating the need for amplified legal measures for protection and deterrence.

