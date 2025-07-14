Left Menu

Punjab Tables Anti-Sacrilege Bill, Proposing Life Imprisonment for Religious Offences

In Punjab, an anti-sacrilege bill has been introduced proposing life imprisonment for acts against religious texts like the Guru Granth Sahib, Quran, Bible, and Bhagavad Gita. The legislation, tabled by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to strengthen communal harmony and deter sacrilegious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:19 IST
Punjab Tables Anti-Sacrilege Bill, Proposing Life Imprisonment for Religious Offences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has introduced a stringent anti-sacrilege bill in the Assembly aimed at imposing life imprisonment for those found guilty of desecrating religious scriptures. This includes sacred texts such as the Guru Granth Sahib, Quran, Bible, and Bhagavad Gita.

The discovery of past religious desecration incidents prompted the government to propose this legislation, which seeks to uphold religious sanctity and foster communal harmony. A special session for its discussion has been scheduled after requests from the opposition to allow more preparation time.

Stakeholders and religious bodies will be consulted before enacting the law across Punjab. The proposed bill highlights the serious emotional impact sacrilege has had on society, demonstrating the need for amplified legal measures for protection and deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025