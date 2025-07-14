Shalyacon 2025 Showcases Ayurvedic Surgical Innovation at National Conference

In a significant celebration of India’s ancient surgical wisdom and modern integrative healthcare approach, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, hosted Shalyacon 2025, the 3rd National Conference on Shalya Tantra, on the occasion of Sushruta Jayanti. The conference, held in collaboration with the National Sushruta Association (NSA), marks the 25th annual gathering of the association and reinforces India’s commitment to integrating traditional knowledge with cutting-edge medical research.

A Tribute to Sushruta and a Vision for the Future

The event was inaugurated by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, who paid homage to Acharya Sushruta, the father of ancient Indian surgery, and emphasized the Government’s dedication to advancing Ayurvedic research. “Our goal must be to validate and globalize Ayurveda through evidence-based research. India has empowered Ayurvedic practitioners to perform 58 surgical procedures, marking a leap towards integrated and safe healthcare,” he stated.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Shri Jadhav underscored the importance of standardizing surgical protocols, ensuring treatment efficacy and patient safety, and promoting scientific research in Ayurveda for global recognition.

Dignitaries and Key Stakeholders at the Helm

Joining the inaugural ceremony were leading figures in the Ayush ecosystem:

Padmashri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

Shri Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush

Padmashri Prof. Manoranjan Sahu, President, NSA

Prof. P. Hemantha Kumar, Secretary, NSA

Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopala, Director (I/C), AIIA

In his address, Vaidya Kotecha highlighted India’s pioneering contributions in applying technology to Ayurveda. He recalled the 2024 Global Technical Meeting on AI in Traditional Medicine, hosted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). Outcomes of that meeting include a technical brief on AI in traditional medicine, underscoring India’s growing influence in AI-led health governance through platforms such as AHMIS, Ayush Research Portal, Ayush e-LMS, and Namaste Yoga App.

Live Surgeries and Scientific Discourse: The Heart of Shalyacon

The two-day conference (13–14 July 2025) showcased the vibrancy and evolution of Ayurvedic surgery through:

10 live laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures

16 successful anorectal surgeries

Scientific sessions and paper presentations

Expert panels on surgical innovations, safety, and integration

Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Badwe, Organizing Chairman, shared that AIIA now treats over 2,000 patients daily, with the Shalya Tantra department performing a wide array of surgeries, including general, breast, laparoscopic, urological, and anorectal procedures. He noted that AIIA’s approach represents a patient-centric model of integrative care, where modern techniques are enriched by traditional healing systems.

A Platform for Recognition and Reflection

The conference also celebrated excellence through the National Sushruta Felicitations, honoring eminent personalities for their contribution to Ayurvedic medicine and surgery. A Conference Souvenir was released by the chief guests, and a PG summary highlighted the academic contributions of postgraduate students participating in the event.

The overarching theme, “Innovation, Integration, and Inspiration,” embodied the conference’s goal of promoting cutting-edge research, expanding collaborative networks, and elevating Ayurvedic surgical practice to global standards.

Reaffirming Ayurveda’s Global Role

Shalyacon 2025 has reaffirmed Ayurveda’s relevance in contemporary medicine by bridging ancient practices with modern technology and research. It sends a strong message to the world: India’s traditional knowledge systems are not relics of the past but vital tools in building the future of global health.

With sustained government support, growing academic rigor, and digital innovation, Ayurvedic surgery stands on the cusp of global recognition, poised to contribute significantly to integrative, sustainable, and accessible healthcare worldwide.