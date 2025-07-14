Tensions Rise Over Potential Closure of Strait of Hormuz

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of international concern as Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kosari disclosed that potential closure plans are still under review, though no definitive action has been decided. Iran has repeatedly considered this move without executing it.

Amid recent military tensions, the significance of the Strait, through which approximately one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments pass, has been highlighted. The waterway, situated between Oman and Iran, is crucial for linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Despite past threats, Iran's restraint in closing the Strait underscores its geopolitical importance. Kosari emphasizes that Iran has control over the Strait's operational status and will decide its accessibility as necessary.