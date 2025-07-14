Left Menu

Water Crisis in Gaza: Struggle for Survival Amid Shortages and Blockades

The al-Manasra family faces dire water shortages in Gaza's harsh conditions, exacerbated by a missile strike and ongoing Israeli military blockades. Living in a tent, they endure health problems due to insufficient clean water, highlighting a critical humanitarian issue in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the relentless blockade and conflict in Gaza, the al-Manasra family, like many others, grapples with severe water shortages. They reside in a makeshift tent, battling health issues due to scant access to clean water, exacerbating chronic diseases among their children.

Water is a precious resource in Gaza, especially for the residents queuing at distribution points. Last Sunday, a tragic missile strike killed eight people lining up for water at Nuseirat refugee camp. The Israeli military attributed the incident to a targeting malfunction, underscoring the dire humanitarian situation fueled by relentless blockades.

James Elder, spokesperson for UNICEF, stressed the urgent need for electricity to power desalination plants, potentially alleviating Gaza's water crisis within hours. Ongoing fuel shortages significantly hinder sanitation and hygiene services, leaving residents at risk of water-borne diseases and highlighting the critical need for international aid and intervention.

