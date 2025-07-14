Justice Denied? UP Government Under Fire in Mob Lynching Case

In a pivotal development, the Allahabad High Court has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh authorities provide an affidavit within three weeks, reflecting their compliance with the Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on mitigating mob violence. This directive came as the court reviewed a petition concerning a lynching incident in Moradabad last December.

The petition, submitted by the victim's brother, requests a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and a Rs. 50 lakh compensation for the family. During the hearings, the petitioner's counsel highlighted the state's failure to implement safeguards stipulated in the Tehseen S Poonawalla ruling, which mandates measures like timely FIR registration and victim compensation.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the state's inadequate response and emphasized the need for a more comprehensive counter-affidavit in line with the Tehseen Poonawalla case guidelines. Meanwhile, the current investigation has been paused until the next scheduled court session on August 5, 2025.