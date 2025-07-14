Left Menu

Justice Denied? UP Government Under Fire in Mob Lynching Case

The Allahabad High Court has instructed Uttar Pradesh officials to submit an affidavit regarding adherence to the Supreme Court's 2018 anti-mob violence guidelines. The petition, filed by the deceased's brother, calls for a special investigation and compensation. The court criticized the state's lack of action and delayed the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:09 IST
Justice Denied? UP Government Under Fire in Mob Lynching Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development, the Allahabad High Court has demanded that the Uttar Pradesh authorities provide an affidavit within three weeks, reflecting their compliance with the Supreme Court's 2018 guidelines on mitigating mob violence. This directive came as the court reviewed a petition concerning a lynching incident in Moradabad last December.

The petition, submitted by the victim's brother, requests a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and a Rs. 50 lakh compensation for the family. During the hearings, the petitioner's counsel highlighted the state's failure to implement safeguards stipulated in the Tehseen S Poonawalla ruling, which mandates measures like timely FIR registration and victim compensation.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the state's inadequate response and emphasized the need for a more comprehensive counter-affidavit in line with the Tehseen Poonawalla case guidelines. Meanwhile, the current investigation has been paused until the next scheduled court session on August 5, 2025.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025