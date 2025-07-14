Harsh Malhotra Charts Vision for Safer, Greener, Inclusive Road Infrastructure

India’s transport infrastructure is undergoing a transformative shift, and at the heart of this change are the “Highway Heroes” — the nation’s truck drivers — and the vision of a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive logistics ecosystem. On this note, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, Shri Harsh Malhotra, addressed these frontline workers today, reaffirming the government’s unflinching commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to reshape India's mobility landscape.

A Decade of Infrastructure Transformation

In his keynote address, Shri Malhotra highlighted the remarkable strides made by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) over the last decade. With over 60,000 kilometers of highways constructed, India has witnessed a leap in connectivity and national economic integration.

Landmark projects like the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, the Dwarka Expressway, Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway, and the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway stand as icons of India’s infrastructure transformation. These corridors have drastically reduced travel time and improved freight and passenger mobility while setting new benchmarks in road design and sustainability.

The pace of highway construction has surged from 12 km/day in 2014 to over 30 km/day, thanks to digital project monitoring, swift clearances, and robust public-private partnerships.

Employment Generation and Green Growth

In the past five years alone, MoRTH’s initiatives have yielded tremendous employment benefits:

45 crore man-days of direct employment

57 crore man-days of indirect employment

532 crore man-days of induced employment

Shri Malhotra emphasized the Ministry’s alignment with the broader Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, ensuring development is economically productive, environmentally sustainable, and socially inclusive.

With an eye on climate goals, MoRTH has accelerated the implementation of the E20 Ethanol Blending Programme, registering around 800 ethanol production projects nationwide. Furthermore, the Ministry has enforced Bharat Stage (CEV/Trem)-V emission norms to curb pollution from highway construction and machinery, reflecting its commitment to eco-conscious development.

Making Highways Safer and More Inclusive

Road safety was a central focus of Shri Malhotra’s address. He noted that India, despite its fast-expanding highway network, continues to face high accident rates. MoRTH has undertaken rectification of approximately 14,000 black spots and conducted safety audits across the network.

Improvements include:

Upgraded road signage

Pedestrian infrastructure for vulnerable road users

Delegated technical approvals to speed up safety interventions

These measures ensure that India’s highways are not just fast and efficient, but safe and human-centric.

Empowering the "Highway Heroes" of India

Recognizing truck drivers as the lifeline of India’s logistics and trade, Shri Malhotra reiterated the government’s dedication to their dignity, welfare, and skilling.

Key initiatives include:

Skill development and refresher training at driver training institutes

Mandatory insurance coverage

The Cashless Treatment Scheme–2025, offering up to ₹1.5 lakh of free medical treatment during the critical Golden Hour after road accidents

Infrastructural support is also being ramped up with the awarding of 501 Wayside Amenities (WSAs) on highways and expressways. So far, 94 are operational, and over 700 are expected by FY 2028–29.

These WSAs will include:

Fuel stations

Electric vehicle charging stations

Clean toilets and drinking water

Restaurants/Dhabas

Parking facilities

Dormitories for truck drivers

This approach not only enhances convenience and comfort but also embeds dignity and care into India’s logistics ecosystem.

The Road Ahead: Green, Smart, and Inclusive

Concluding his address, Shri Malhotra reflected on MoRTH’s journey as more than just road construction — it is about nation-building through mobility. By embracing green mobility, safety-centric design, and digital innovation, the Ministry is creating a framework for sustainable development that resonates with India’s aspirations.

“As we move toward Viksit Bharat @2047, we must ensure that our transport network is not only world-class but also inclusive and resilient. The truck drivers, the unsung heroes of our highways, must remain at the center of this transformation,” the Minister affirmed.

With visionary leadership and a multi-pronged approach to infrastructure, employment, green energy, and road safety, MoRTH is paving the path for a future where roads are not just connections between destinations, but lifelines of India’s development story.