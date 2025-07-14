Left Menu

Wave of Judicial Appointments and Transfers Across Indian High Courts

The law ministry announced on Monday that new chief justices have been appointed to five high courts, with additional transfers affecting several others. Justices from high courts including those in Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madras have been transferred following Supreme Court Collegium recommendations issued on May 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:55 IST
Wave of Judicial Appointments and Transfers Across Indian High Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffling within the Indian judiciary, new chief justices have been installed in five high courts, as confirmed by the law ministry on Monday. This development follows recommendations issued by the Supreme Court Collegium roughly two months prior.

Amidst the changes, high courts in Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madras have seen their chief justices transferred. The moves are part of a broader strategy to realign leadership within the judicial system across India.

Notably, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has taken on the role of Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Other key appointments include Justice Vibhu Bakhru in Karnataka and Justice Ashutosh Kumar at the Gauhati High Court, with further shifts occurring in Patna and Jharkhand. The transfer list includes Justice M R Ramachandra Rao to Tripura and Justice K R Shriram to Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025