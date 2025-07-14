Wave of Judicial Appointments and Transfers Across Indian High Courts
The law ministry announced on Monday that new chief justices have been appointed to five high courts, with additional transfers affecting several others. Justices from high courts including those in Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madras have been transferred following Supreme Court Collegium recommendations issued on May 26.
In a significant reshuffling within the Indian judiciary, new chief justices have been installed in five high courts, as confirmed by the law ministry on Monday. This development follows recommendations issued by the Supreme Court Collegium roughly two months prior.
Amidst the changes, high courts in Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madras have seen their chief justices transferred. The moves are part of a broader strategy to realign leadership within the judicial system across India.
Notably, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has taken on the role of Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Other key appointments include Justice Vibhu Bakhru in Karnataka and Justice Ashutosh Kumar at the Gauhati High Court, with further shifts occurring in Patna and Jharkhand. The transfer list includes Justice M R Ramachandra Rao to Tripura and Justice K R Shriram to Rajasthan.
