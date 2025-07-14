Sudan in Turmoil: Rebel Attacks Surge in North Kordofan

In a rapidly deteriorating situation, Sudanese activists have reported that the rebel paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has executed a series of deadly attacks in North Kordofan. These attacks began on Saturday and have resulted in the tragic deaths of nearly 300 individuals.

The violence marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, drawing urgent international attention to the region's escalating insecurity. The RSF's aggression poses a severe threat to the fragile stability in Sudan, prompting calls from global leaders for urgent intervention.

This latest wave of violence adds to the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands in Sudan, as civilians are caught in the crossfire. International organizations are urged to provide immediate aid and facilitate dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)