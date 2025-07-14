Sudan in Turmoil: Rebel Attacks Surge in North Kordofan
Sudanese activists report nearly 300 fatalities as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launch deadly attacks in North Kordofan. The onslaught began on Saturday, escalating concerns about instability and violence in the region. International attention focuses on the growing humanitarian crisis and calls for swift resolution.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a rapidly deteriorating situation, Sudanese activists have reported that the rebel paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has executed a series of deadly attacks in North Kordofan. These attacks began on Saturday and have resulted in the tragic deaths of nearly 300 individuals.
The violence marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, drawing urgent international attention to the region's escalating insecurity. The RSF's aggression poses a severe threat to the fragile stability in Sudan, prompting calls from global leaders for urgent intervention.
This latest wave of violence adds to the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands in Sudan, as civilians are caught in the crossfire. International organizations are urged to provide immediate aid and facilitate dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Stalemate: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Surge in Afghan migrant deportations sparks warnings of humanitarian crisis
FACTBOX-Details of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
UAE Aid Ship Arrives in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis
UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan as displacement, hunger and disease escalate