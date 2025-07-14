Left Menu

Sudan in Turmoil: Rebel Attacks Surge in North Kordofan

Sudanese activists report nearly 300 fatalities as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launch deadly attacks in North Kordofan. The onslaught began on Saturday, escalating concerns about instability and violence in the region. International attention focuses on the growing humanitarian crisis and calls for swift resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:18 IST
Sudan in Turmoil: Rebel Attacks Surge in North Kordofan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a rapidly deteriorating situation, Sudanese activists have reported that the rebel paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has executed a series of deadly attacks in North Kordofan. These attacks began on Saturday and have resulted in the tragic deaths of nearly 300 individuals.

The violence marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, drawing urgent international attention to the region's escalating insecurity. The RSF's aggression poses a severe threat to the fragile stability in Sudan, prompting calls from global leaders for urgent intervention.

This latest wave of violence adds to the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands in Sudan, as civilians are caught in the crossfire. International organizations are urged to provide immediate aid and facilitate dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025